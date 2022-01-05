National Science Foundation Awards $880,000 For W.Va. Projects

The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $880,000 for projects at West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

The awards total $889,849 and were announced Tuesday by the state's U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

The individual awards include $749,693 to Fairmont State for a project to support low-income undergraduate students in science, technology, engineering and math disciplines; $90,156 to West Virginia University for a project to enhance understanding, modeling and forecasting of variations in the upper atmosphere; and $50,000 to WVU to develop a health care patient scheduling system to predict patient no-shows.

