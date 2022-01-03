© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia's Story
Education

Outdoor Classrooms Near Completion in McDowell County

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published January 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
Concrete shaped for outdoor classrooms in McDowell County.

McDowell County students will soon have access to outdoor classrooms. Work began in December at Bradford Elementary, and Mount View and River View High Schools.

McDowell County Schools are using about $565,000 in federal stimulus funds to build outdoor classrooms at five different schools.

Amanda Peyton Assistant Superintendent and Project Manager at McDowell County schools says the pandemic renewed interest in spending time outside and also on the importance of proper ventilation.

Peyton says it’s been challenging to find available workers to begin the outdoor classroom project. Many contractors are already juggling other projects funded by federal dollars, with limited supplies.

Each classroom will have mobile and amphitheater seating, outdoor whiteboards, landscaping and sunshades.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
