Outdoor Classrooms Near Completion in McDowell County

McDowell County students will soon have access to outdoor classrooms. Work began in December at Bradford Elementary, and Mount View and River View High Schools.

McDowell County Schools are using about $565,000 in federal stimulus funds to build outdoor classrooms at five different schools.

Amanda Peyton Assistant Superintendent and Project Manager at McDowell County schools says the pandemic renewed interest in spending time outside and also on the importance of proper ventilation.

Peyton says it’s been challenging to find available workers to begin the outdoor classroom project. Many contractors are already juggling other projects funded by federal dollars, with limited supplies.

Each classroom will have mobile and amphitheater seating, outdoor whiteboards, landscaping and sunshades.