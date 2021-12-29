© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

University Begins Taking Applications For New President

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST
WVSU_Campus_1.jpg
West Virginia State University
West Virginia State University in Institiute, West Virginia is now looking for a new leader.

West Virginia State University has begun taking applications for its next president.

Interested parties have until Feb. 11 to apply “for full consideration,” according to a presidential search timeline, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

A 16-member search committee will evaluate applicants and choose three finalists, who will visit the historically Black college and meet with faculty, students and alumni, said university Board of Governors Chairman Chuck Jones.

Officials have said they hope to name a new president in March or April.

The school's previous president resigned in July after cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence to the board complaining of “condescending and abusive dialogue” and “retaliatory practices.”

