© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Fairmont State Offering Aid For Students Affected By COVID

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST
Fairmont State University Facebook.jpg
Fairmont State University
/
Facebook

Fairmont State University will continue offering aid during the spring semester for students affected by COVID-19, the West Virginia school announced.

Awards of $1,500 may be given to full-time students enrolled for the spring semester, while students enrolled part-time can receive $1,000, the school said Thursday.

“The continuation of this initiative will have a profound effect on these students, and will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on financial obligations,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said.

Funds awarded will be limited and are not guaranteed as the program is made available through federal funding, the school said. Applications are required to be considered.

Students may apply online. The application review process will begin on Feb. 1.

Tags

EducationFairmont State UniversityCoronavirus Pandemic
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content