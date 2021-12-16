We're Looking For An Education Specialist

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Specialist (Education Specialist) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full job description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:

Cultural Program Specialist (Education Specialist)

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Description

Title: Education Specialist

Department: Education

Employment Type: Full-Time

Reports to: Education Director

Location: Charleston

Learn about our Inquire Within program here.

Education Specialist

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Education Specialist position. Under general supervision, the perfect candidate will coordinate the Inquire Within Library Program. This would include new library launches, events, purchasing, developing and maintaining a database of the program, working with libraries, teachers/ schools, after-school networks, or other community partners as needed. The Education Specialist will oversee any expansions of the program and:

Provide technical assistance and event support to libraries already participating in the Inquire Within Program in addition to new libraries joining the program.



Create and develop lesson plans using WVPB content standards and PBS LearningMedia Resources for schools, libraries, after-school programs and community events.



Create and provide PBS workshops for professional development using LearningMedia and PBS Kids Resources. This would include but is not limited to libraries, teachers/schools, after-school networks, or other community partners as needed.



Explore and develop opportunities for summer programming and other education initiatives with participating libraries, schools, and other partners across the state.



Offer and provide outreach for community and local events for the Education Department of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The position will be in the Charleston office. Some travel is required.



Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Ability to prepare and present written and oral reports and presentations

- Ability to organize and coordinate events.

- Ability to evaluate existing programs and make recommendations to implement, improve and revise programs.

- Ability to develop maintain good working relationships with a variety of organizations, agencies and individuals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Training: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a major related to the area of assignment. Minimum of three years classroom experience preferred.

Substitution: Experience directly related to the area of assignment which must have included one year assisting in coordination, planning, and execution of educational programs/events may be substituted for the required training on a year-for-year basis.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.