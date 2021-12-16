© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
job_postings.png
Job Postings
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.

We're Looking For An Education Specialist

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Lalena Price
Published December 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST
Hiring education specialist.jpg
WVPB

Seeking qualified applicants for a Cultural Program Specialist (Education Specialist) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full job description and details can be found below.

Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:
Kristina Dodd
600 Capitol Street
Charleston, WV 25301
kdodd@wvpublic.org

Applicant subject line must read as follows:
Cultural Program Specialist (Education Specialist)

Deadline for submission is January 8, 2022.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer.

Job Description

Title: Education Specialist
Department: Education
Employment Type: Full-Time
Reports to: Education Director
Location: Charleston

Learn about our Inquire Within program here.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Education Specialist

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Education Specialist position. Under general supervision, the perfect candidate will coordinate the Inquire Within Library Program. This would include new library launches, events, purchasing, developing and maintaining a database of the program, working with libraries, teachers/ schools, after-school networks, or other community partners as needed. The Education Specialist will oversee any expansions of the program and:

  • Provide technical assistance and event support to libraries already participating in the Inquire Within Program in addition to new libraries joining the program.
  • Create and develop lesson plans using WVPB content standards and PBS LearningMedia Resources for schools, libraries, after-school programs and community events.
  • Create and provide PBS workshops for professional development using LearningMedia and PBS Kids Resources. This would include but is not limited to libraries, teachers/schools, after-school networks, or other community partners as needed.
  • Explore and develop opportunities for summer programming and other education initiatives with participating libraries, schools, and other partners across the state.
  • Offer and provide outreach for community and local events for the Education Department of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The position will be in the Charleston office. Some travel is required.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Ability to prepare and present written and oral reports and presentations

- Ability to organize and coordinate events.

- Ability to evaluate existing programs and make recommendations to implement, improve and revise programs.

- Ability to develop maintain good working relationships with a variety of organizations, agencies and individuals.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Training: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a major related to the area of assignment. Minimum of three years classroom experience preferred.

Substitution: Experience directly related to the area of assignment which must have included one year assisting in coordination, planning, and execution of educational programs/events may be substituted for the required training on a year-for-year basis.

Compensation:
Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Tags

EducationInquire WithinWVPB Education
Lalena Price
Lalena Price oversees marketing and communications for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. She comes to us with experience in the fields of government, higher education, daily newspapers, multi-media development and nonprofit organizations. She has been a devoted follower of West Virginia Public Broadcasting since childhood and loves bringing her marketing and communications skills to work for her favorite media organization.
See stories by Lalena Price
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content