Paul Hardesty Named To West Virginia Board Of Education

A former West Virginia senator from Logan County has been named to the state Board of Education.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Paul Hardesty to the board Monday. Hardesty will serve the remaining eight years of the term of Stan Maynard, who resigned last week.

At the time he was appointed by Justice to the state Senate in 2019, Hardesty was a lobbyist for the governor's businesses, including the Greenbrier resort. Hardesty served in the Senate until December 2020 and did not seek another full term.

“I’ve known Paul and respected his tremendous abilities for a long, long time and I’m sure he will do a great job for the people of West Virginia in this important role,” Justice said in a statement.

Hardesty previously was president of the Logan County Board of Education. He also served on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College board and was the director of the Office of Coalfield Development in the state Development Office.