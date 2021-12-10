© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Education Leaders Say Summer Program To Help W.Va. Students Get Ahead Was A Success

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published December 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST
kids_girl_pencil_drawing_notebook_study_vdvoem_friends-837883.jpg_d.jpg

The West Virginia Department of Education says a program that helped K-8 students with learning loss and social-emotional support last summer was a success.

The state’s Summer SOLE program was launched last summer as a way to help kids find their footing in school again following the impacts of remote and virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer SOLE, which stands for Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement, ran from May 30 to Aug. 13. It was in-person and at 476 sites across the state.

West Virginia Board of Education members were presented with a breakdown of data Wednesday during the board’s monthly meeting.

The department of education reported that Summer SOLE was used by 54 of the state’s 55 counties. It was attended regularly by 80 percent of students statewide and saw high levels of student engagement – at 92 percent.

The report found that overall, more than 64 percent of K-8 students either maintained or made gains in English Language Arts, while 59 percent maintained or saw gains in math.

“It was different than a typical summer school,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch told board members. “[Students] seemed more engaged. We saw students that wanted to be there.”

Burch said making the program different from traditional summer school was key to its success.

Some teachers, however, did report feeling overwhelmed and rushed into the program without much time to prepare. Some also said they had low engagement from students.

Summer SOLE is expected to be available again next year, and teachers have requested more time for planning and more staff.

More than $32 million federal COVID-relief dollars were put aside by the West Virginia Department of Education for Summer SOLE. There’s more than $10 million remaining for next year.

Tags

EducationSummer SOLESocial-Emotional NeedsLearning LossCoronavirus Pandemic
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content