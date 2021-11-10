© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State Charter School Board Approves First 3 Charter Schools In West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published November 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
Empty classroom with whiteboard
Rido
/
Adobe Stock

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

During its Nov. 10 meeting, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved the first three brick-and-mortar public charter schools in the state’s history.

The schools will be located in the Eastern Panhandle, the Morgantown area and in Nitro in Kanawha County.

Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy will be based in Charles Town and serve children from kindergarten to 10th grade in Jefferson and Berkeley counties. It will be run by an education service provider called ACCEL Schools based in Ohio.

Nitro Preparatory Academy will also be run by ACCEL Schools and will be based in Nitro. It will serve children from kindergarten to 8th grade in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Both schools expect a max enrollment of about 600 students.

In north central West Virginia, West Virginia Academy will be based in Morgantown and serve children in Monongalia and Preston counties. This school is expected to enroll a little more than 1,300 students and offer kindergarten through 12th grade.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board is expected to meet again on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. to discuss the three proposed statewide virtual charter schools.

Tags

EducationCharter SchoolsJefferson CountyKanawha CountyMonongalia CountyPreston CountyPutnam CountyBerkeley CountyWest Virginia Professional Charter School Board
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content