State Charter School Board Approves First 3 Charter Schools In West Virginia

This is a developing story and may be updated.

During its Nov. 10 meeting, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved the first three brick-and-mortar public charter schools in the state’s history.

The schools will be located in the Eastern Panhandle, the Morgantown area and in Nitro in Kanawha County.

Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy will be based in Charles Town and serve children from kindergarten to 10th grade in Jefferson and Berkeley counties. It will be run by an education service provider called ACCEL Schools based in Ohio.

Nitro Preparatory Academy will also be run by ACCEL Schools and will be based in Nitro. It will serve children from kindergarten to 8th grade in Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Both schools expect a max enrollment of about 600 students.

In north central West Virginia, West Virginia Academy will be based in Morgantown and serve children in Monongalia and Preston counties. This school is expected to enroll a little more than 1,300 students and offer kindergarten through 12th grade.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board is expected to meet again on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. to discuss the three proposed statewide virtual charter schools.