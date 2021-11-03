West Liberty President Censured By Board Of Governors Following Allegations Of Plagiarism

After a nearly two-hour executive session Wednesday evening, West Liberty University’s Board of Governors voted unanimously to “publicly censure” President Franklin Evans following allegations of plagiarism by school faculty in early October.

This means Evans will remain in his position, but the board publicly asserts that it strongly disapproves of the president’s failure to cite sources in several speeches since taking his job in January.

“According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the definition of censure is an ‘official strong criticism and severe disapproval.’ This public censure will be placed into the permanent record of the minutes of the Board of Governors meeting,” said Chairman Richard Lucas.

The board said it expects Evans to “implement actions” to reunify and rebuild trust with the campus community, alumni and university donors, and the board will “directly oversee the rebuilding process and evaluate the progress” of the president.

“The [board] has listened to students, alumni, faculty senate, staff, the West Liberty University Foundation, administration and other stakeholders. [We] now believe it is time for West Liberty University to move forward and face the many challenges that all universities across the country are dealing with,” said Lucas.

A story first published by Inside Higher Ed outlined multiple instances where Evans used remarks from others in his public speeches but never properly cited them.

In late October, West Liberty’s Board of Governors voted to discipline Evans following the allegations and following a survey conducted by the university’s faculty senate. That survey reached 70 percent of the school’s faculty. Of those surveyed, 86 percent thought the president’s leadership had been compromised, and 60 percent said they’d like to see him resign.

In a statement emailed to West Virginia Public Broadcasting on Oct. 21, Evans said he is “grateful to the Board of Governors for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve as president of West Liberty University, and I look forward to completing whatever actions and steps it deems appropriate to move the university forward in carrying out the vision and mission of this great institution.”