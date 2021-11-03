© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

W.Va. Department Of Education Names Six Finalists For U.S. Senate Youth Program

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published November 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
The U.S. Capitol.

Six high school students have been named as West Virginia’s finalists for this year’s U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, students are chosen from an extensive application pool of juniors and seniors who compete to be one of two USSYP delegates to represent the state. If chosen, students receive support for college and take a deep dive to learn about the government process.

The 2022 finalists are junior Logan Paige Jordan of Cabell County, senior Anna Elizabeth Walter of Jefferson County, senior William Aiden McCloud of Lincoln County, senior Erik Diesel Cochrane of Logan County, senior Zane Alan Tanner of Roane County, and senior Brandon Matthew Frazier of Wayne County.

“In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to volunteer work, these six student finalists rank academically in the top one percent of their class among high school juniors and seniors,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch. “The United States Senate Youth Program provides our young leaders with unique opportunities to interact with senior members of government and observe our federal government in action. We are tremendously proud of these high-achieving students, and we know they will represent West Virginia well not only now but also in the future.”

A panel of law and civics professionals from around the state will interview the six finalists this month and pick two winners in December.

Those two winners will each receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship and attend a week-long leadership virtual program in March known as Washington Week.

The USSYP is in its 60th year, and it’s sponsored by the U.S. Senate and fully funded by the Hearst Foundation.

The purpose of the program is to help educate more young people about the three branches of U.S. government, its officials and America’s role in democracy around the world.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
