Education

Bears, Birds And Wilderness: Virtual Field Trips Take Classrooms Through W.Va. Nature

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published November 3, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT
Single Black Bear feeds on green grass in the Smoky Mountains.
Bettys4240
/
Adobe Stock

Appalachian Headwaters, a non-profit education, restoration and community development organization in southern West Virginia, is continuing its series of virtual field trips every Friday afternoon through December.

Classrooms will spend a half hour each Friday at 1 p.m. exploring West Virginia’s wetlands, learning about black bears and the state’s sometimes wild weather. The program also features experts from around the Mountain State to speak on each topic.

Classrooms must pre-register online to attend the virtual field trips, but participation is free.

Upcoming field trips include:

Nov. 5: BLACK BEARS! with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

Nov. 12: BIRDS: UP CLOSE with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia

Nov. 19: WILD WV WEATHER with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Dec. 3: WONDERFUL WETLANDS with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

Dec. 10: WILD WILDERNESS AREAS with Wilderness Stewards

EducationEducation NewsSouthern West VirginiaAppalachian HeadwatersEnergy & Environment
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
