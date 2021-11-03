Bears, Birds And Wilderness: Virtual Field Trips Take Classrooms Through W.Va. Nature

Appalachian Headwaters, a non-profit education, restoration and community development organization in southern West Virginia, is continuing its series of virtual field trips every Friday afternoon through December.

Classrooms will spend a half hour each Friday at 1 p.m. exploring West Virginia’s wetlands, learning about black bears and the state’s sometimes wild weather. The program also features experts from around the Mountain State to speak on each topic.

Classrooms must pre-register online to attend the virtual field trips, but participation is free.

Upcoming field trips include:

Nov. 5: BLACK BEARS! with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

Nov. 12: BIRDS: UP CLOSE with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia

Nov. 19: WILD WV WEATHER with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Dec. 3: WONDERFUL WETLANDS with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

Dec. 10: WILD WILDERNESS AREAS with Wilderness Stewards