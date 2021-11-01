WVU Names New College Aimed At Physical, Mental Well-Being

West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has affirmed the name of what will be a new college at the university set to open in July 2022.

WVU is combining its College of Education and Human Services with the College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences to form the new College of Applied Human Sciences.

The college will focus on human development and physical and mental well-being. It has set a goal of helping more people live healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives, according to a news release.

A national search will begin this fall for the founding dean of the new college. The College of Applied Human Sciences will be made up of three schools -- the School of Education, the School of Counseling and Well-Being, and the School of Sport Sciences.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, but I want to be sure to recognize the commitment and strong leadership of both Dean Tracy Morris and Dean Jack Watson, who have taken the reins and are truly moving mountains to launch this new college in a little over one year,” said Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The merger is part of an initiative at WVU called Academic Transformation.

It launched following the COVID-19 pandemic and is aimed at improving the university’s academic programs, finding opportunities for new ways to structure colleges and improve overall instruction.