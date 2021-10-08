Charter School Board Reviewing 7 New School Applications, Seeking Executive Director

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board is reviewing seven applications for charter schools in the state. The board met Thursday over Zoom to discuss the applications.

Adam Kissel, chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, said he’s excited about the “innovative ideas” he’s seen so far from the seven applicants. He said he hopes the board will make their determinations regarding all seven proposals by Nov. 10.

The board is also still searching for an executive director. At least six people have expressed interest so far.

The state’s charter school law allows up to 10 brick-and-mortar charters to be established within a three-year period. The law also permits the creation of virtual charter schools.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court challenging the constitutionality of the state's charter law. The suit says the law allows charter schools to open without approval from local voters.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board acts as an authorizer for charter schools in the state — or an entity that has the power to approve or deny the creation of a charter. The board is mostly independent but must report to the West Virginia Board of Education regarding student outcomes or achievement.

Previously, the state's charter school law required proposals for charters to go through a local county board of education.

There are currently no charter schools in the state.

