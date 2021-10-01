© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Education

COVID-19 Continues To Surge In W.Va. K-12 Schools

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published October 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
More than 800 school children, teachers and staff in West Virginia are out of the classroom with COVID-19.

In his latest coronavirus press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced there are 69 outbreak cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia K-12 schools. To put that in perspective, that’s more than 830 students, teachers, school service personnel and athletes out with the virus.

Point Pleasant High School has the highest number of individual infections -- a record 95 cases -- and they are all related to extracurricular activities, according to the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.

At this time, all county school systems in the state, except for Pocahontas County, have issued mask mandates in K-12 schools.

As of Friday afternoon, Pocahontas County was marked yellow on the Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 risk map. Yellow means increased risk of community transmission.

As of Friday, there are more than 14,000 active cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer.
