© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Brad Smith Among 5 Finalists For Marshall President's Job

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press,
Liz McCormick
Published October 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT
Brad Smith photo
Intuit
/

Five finalists have been named for Marshall University's president, the university's Board of Governors said.

The finalists will be invited for visits to the Huntington and South Charleston campuses in October, the university announced Thursday.

The finalists are Brad Smith, executive chairman of software company Intuit’s board of directors. Smith is also a major financial donor to Marshall who gave $25 million to Marshall’s College of Business in 2018; Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise at The University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University; Clarkson University Provost Robyn Hannigan; and Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.

Tags

EducationMarshall UniversityBrad SmithJerome GilbertEducation News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content