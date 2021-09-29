Some W.Va. Schools, Libraries To Receive Broadband Expansion Funding

A number of schools and libraries in West Virginia are receiving thousands -- some even a million -- of federal dollars to improve broadband internet access for students and communities.

The Wyoming and Logan County School systems will see the biggest boost from a federal grant, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.

Both districts will see more than $1 million for purchasing laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems, routers and for supporting broadband connections.

Other districts like Cabell, Monroe and Ohio county schools will see thousands of dollars worth of support. Libraries in Kanawha and Cabell counties will also receive funding.

“Broadband access is vital for West Virginians to compete for good-paying jobs, finish their homework and attract new residents to the state,” Manchin said in a news release.

The grant totals more than $4 million and comes from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund.

The fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan earlier this year to provide more than $7 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual awards include:

