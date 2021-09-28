Creative Works Inspired By Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sought For 2022 Project On Racism

The 2022 Project on Racism is calling on West Virginia students to create original works to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There are two opportunities. The first is a call to submit essays, music, and five-minute films organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA of Wheeling.

All essays, music, and film entries must be received before midnight on Nov. 15.

Any student from grades 1-12 attending public, private, parochial, or home school in West Virginia may enter. Students under the age of 20 enrolled in a high school correspondence / Test Assessing Secondary Completion program also qualify to compete.

All entries must focus on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.:

“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”

Entries may be submitted by U.S. Postal Service, fax, email, or hand delivery. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed contact information form and the original work. All entries in this category must be received before midnight Monday, Nov. 15.

Winners will be announced before the end of December 2021 and will be invited to participate in a Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs virtual event in January 2022.

The second opportunity is the 38th annual poster contest, sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

West Virginia students from grades K-12 may enter the poster contest. The art must focus on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.:

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Posters must incorporate the quote. Although the artwork must be original, teachers are encouraged to assist students with developing original slogans or captions used in the poster.

The entry may be in any format. The piece can be created with pencil, crayon, pen and ink, watercolor, acrylic, serigraph woodblock, photography, or mixed media. The artist must explain the style and the selected media on the entry form, which must be taped to the back of the artwork. Entries without this information will be disqualified.

Submissions in this category must be postmarked on or before Wednesday, Dec. 1. Judging begins Dec. 2. Winning entries will be exhibited at the Great Hall of the West Virginia Culture Center from January 2022 to February 2022. The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission will also create a 2022 calendar using the winning entries from the poster contest and winners will be invited to participate in the January 2022 virtual event.