Three West Virginia Schools Named Blue Ribbon Schools For 2021

Elementary schools in Beckley, Nitro and Parkersburg have received recognition as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Achievement gaps in education refer to the disparity in academic performance between groups of students. The achievement gap shows up in grades, standardized-test scores, course selection, dropout rates, and college-completion rates, among other success measures.

A total of 325 schools nationwide received the award this year.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement Tuesday. The West Virginia schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Beckley – Crescent Elementary School , Raleigh County School District.

Nitro – Rock Branch Elementary School , Putnam County Schools.

Parkersburg – Criss Elementary School , Wood County Schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

In its 39th year, 9,000 schools have received approximately 10,000 awards from the program.

The program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.