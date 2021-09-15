COVID-19 Cases, Outbreaks Continue To Rise In W.Va. Schools

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to overwhelm West Virginia K-12 education as virus numbers in schools have only risen in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all schools in Preston and Mercer counties have been closed, and students there have switched to remote-style learning through the rest of the week.

The West Virginia Department of Education reports that Preston County closed its schools due to a high level of student absences.

According to Mercer County Schools, its local county health department advised schools in the county to be shuttered due to high rates of community spread.

The WVDE also reports there are 90 outbreaks in West Virginia schools, as of Wednesday, and more than 750 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff.

All county school systems in the state, except for Putnam and Pocahontas, now have mask mandates inside their buildings.