Second Year Of Financial Aid Webinars Launches To Help Students, Families

Prospective college students and their families around the state can attend a new series of financial aid webinars aimed at helping them navigate the process of seeking a degree.

More than $100 million is available in financial aid annually in West Virginia, and state officials say the webinars can help students better understand what is available to them.

“We reached so many people last year through our financial aid webinars during the pandemic, so we wanted to keep it going again this year,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, chancellor of both the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

Tucker said during the pandemic, all of the traditionally in-person financial aid events held at high schools were canceled. She said putting them online, however, allowed them to reach more students than before.

“I encourage West Virginians to join us, ask questions, and learn about the numerous programs that make college incredibly affordable and accessible in West Virginia,” Tucker said.

Twenty financial aid webinars will be held from Sept. 13 through April 5.

They’ll cover things like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Promise Scholarship, the West Virginia Invests Grant and several others.

View the full calendar of events here.

More information can be found at collegeforwv.com.