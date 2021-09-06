© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New Scout Program Waives Fees For Children In Foster Care

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Roxy Todd
Published September 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT
Tatum Weir (center) carries a tool box she built as her twin brother, Ian (left), follows after a Cub Scout meeting in Madbury, N.H., on March 1. For more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America's flagship program for older boys has been known as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the name will change to "Scouts BSA."
Tatum Weir (center) carries a tool box she built as her twin brother, Ian (left), follows after a Cub Scout meeting in Madbury, N.H., on March 1. For more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America's flagship program for older boys has been known as the Boy Scouts. With girls soon entering the ranks, the name will change to "Scouts BSA."

West Virginia children who are in foster or kinship care can now receive free membership to Girl or Boy Scouts with the groups waiving the $25 to $72 fee. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond and the Buckskin Council, Boy Scouts of America have teamed up to offer the free programming, as part of a Benedum Foundation grant.

Data from the federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System and the U.S. Census Bureau from 2017 shows that 17.8 percent of West Virginia children are in foster care -- making it the highest rate in the country.

Several other groups have teamed up with the Scouts, including the West Virginia Council of Churches and the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network.

The series of programs offered for foster kids will be aimed at building resiliency.

For more information:
www.buckskin.org or www.bdgsc.org

Education
Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd joined West Virginia Public Broadcasting in 2014 and works as the producer for Inside Appalachia. She's the recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Video," for a story about the demands small farmers face in West Virginia. She also won a National PMJA Award For "Best Feature" for her story about the history of John Denver's song "Country Roads." You can reach her at rtodd@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Roxy Todd
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now