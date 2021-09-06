New Scout Program Waives Fees For Children In Foster Care

West Virginia children who are in foster or kinship care can now receive free membership to Girl or Boy Scouts with the groups waiving the $25 to $72 fee. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond and the Buckskin Council, Boy Scouts of America have teamed up to offer the free programming, as part of a Benedum Foundation grant.

Data from the federal Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System and the U.S. Census Bureau from 2017 shows that 17.8 percent of West Virginia children are in foster care -- making it the highest rate in the country.

Several other groups have teamed up with the Scouts, including the West Virginia Council of Churches and the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network.

The series of programs offered for foster kids will be aimed at building resiliency.