WVU Aims To Reach 80 Percent COVID-19 Vaccination Rate By Sept. 1

West Virginia University is asking its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated for the coronavirus as it tries to keep pace with the rest of the state.

The university will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for unvaccinated individuals if WVU does not reach an 80 percent rate of full vaccinations for its employees and students by Sept. 1. Those measures include increased testing frequency and penalties for failure to comply with COVID-19 related requirements, WVU said Tuesday in a statement.

Vaccinations are not required but are strongly encouraged for WVU students and employees.

The statement said 59 percent of WVU faculty and staff and 60 percent of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated. WVU said 59 percent of its employees and 34 percent of students on the Beckley campus are fully vaccinated, compared to 28 percent of workers and 26 percent of students on the Keyser campus.

About 57 percent of state residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to health figures.

Students and employees who have verified they've been vaccinated will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the semester's start.

WVU previously announced plans to full open its campuses this fall.

