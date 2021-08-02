Start-up Bootcamps Help Entrepreneurs Find Seed Money for Businesses

A program meant to help West Virginians find seed money to start a business is looking for more participants.

The money is part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs. The program has been referred to as “America’s largest seed fund” because it provides early-stage funding. The virtual workshops or “bootcamps” help entrepreneurs walk through the process of applying for federal seed money for their businesses.

Anyone can attend the bootcamps, but organizers will give priority to West Virginians. Counseling and guidance after the workshop is reserved for state residents only.

The goal is to increase the number of applications and awards to West Virginians. According to a news release, participants in the workshops will learn what’s involved in developing a proposal, identifying opportunities, preparing to write a grant, best practices and how to register.

The program is a partnership between TechConnect West Virginia, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the West Virginia Hive with the Small Business Administration’s Federal and State Partnershi p.

The partnership in SBA’s FAST (Federal and State Partnership) Program to promote SBIR-STTRs began in the fall of 2019. The first bootcamp was held in November 2019. Since then, there have been a total of 20 bootcamps with 618 participants.