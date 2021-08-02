© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Start-up Bootcamps Help Entrepreneurs Find Seed Money for Businesses

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published August 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT
Virtual Classroom

A program meant to help West Virginians find seed money to start a business is looking for more participants.

The money is part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs. The program has been referred to as “America’s largest seed fund” because it provides early-stage funding. The virtual workshops or “bootcamps” help entrepreneurs walk through the process of applying for federal seed money for their businesses.

Anyone can attend the bootcamps, but organizers will give priority to West Virginians. Counseling and guidance after the workshop is reserved for state residents only.

The goal is to increase the number of applications and awards to West Virginians. According to a news release, participants in the workshops will learn what’s involved in developing a proposal, identifying opportunities, preparing to write a grant, best practices and how to register.

The program is a partnership between TechConnect West Virginia, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the West Virginia Hive with the Small Business Administration’s Federal and State Partnership.

The partnership in SBA’s FAST (Federal and State Partnership) Program to promote SBIR-STTRs began in the fall of 2019. The first bootcamp was held in November 2019. Since then, there have been a total of 20 bootcamps with 618 participants.

This year’s virtual education, research-focused workshops will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. You can find more information, or to register for the free, virtual workshop, at TechConnect’s website.

Tags

Educationsmall business grants
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
See stories by Jessica Lilly
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content