Expanded W.Va. Charter School Law Now Up For Public Comment

The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday put the state’s new charter school policy out for public comment.

The state legislature approved the updated policy this year.

West Virginians will have 30 days to provide feedback to the state school board on the changes to the state’s current public charter school law. State school board members will officially vote on the new policy in their July meeting.

The state’s new law permits the creation of up to 10 brick-and-mortar public charter schools. It also allows for up to two statewide virtual public charter schools, as well as one virtual charter per county.

The policy also creates the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board as a potential authorizer, or entity that can approve a charter school application.

There are currently no charter schools in the state.

According to the WVDE, the state school board will “consider all comments” before voting on the changes to the law.

