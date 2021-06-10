© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education

Expanded W.Va. Charter School Law Now Up For Public Comment

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published June 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT
Empty classroom, school, classroom, desks
Alex Hinds
/
Adobe Stock

The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday put the state’s new charter school policy out for public comment.

The state legislature approved the updated policy this year.

West Virginians will have 30 days to provide feedback to the state school board on the changes to the state’s current public charter school law. State school board members will officially vote on the new policy in their July meeting.

The state’s new law permits the creation of up to 10 brick-and-mortar public charter schools. It also allows for up to two statewide virtual public charter schools, as well as one virtual charter per county.

The policy also creates the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board as a potential authorizer, or entity that can approve a charter school application.

There are currently no charter schools in the state.

According to the WVDE, the state school board will “consider all comments” before voting on the changes to the law.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
