Education

Concord University Esports Scholarships On The Line For Gamers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published May 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
Much like traditional sports, students learn communication, how to handle stress and overcome failure through esports.

Concord University has announced two Concord Scholarship Invitational esports events for this fall.

Gamers, high school-aged and older, can compete for Concord University scholarships and other prizes, but the winnings are only available as scholarships at Concord University.

The events will be held online. A League of Legends competition is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 and a Rocket League competition is planned for Nov. 13 and 14.

Concord University is the first public college or university in West Virginia to offer varsity esports to its students.

“After the success of our first Concord Scholarship Invitational with Elo Hell Esports (EHE) with getting recruits and from a viewing standpoint, we have decided to host two more Concord Scholarship Invitational events with EHE,” said Concord Esports Head Coach Austin Clay.

The fall scholarship invitational events are being produced and run by Elo Hell Esports. Also partnering to present the tournaments are Appalachian Eye Care and HyperX.

More information about Concord Esports and these upcoming events can be found on their website.

EducationConcord UniversityComputerseSports
