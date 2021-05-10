Marshall Flight School Offers Open House

Prospective commercial pilots can learn more about Marshall University’s new flight school this weekend at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

The Bill Noe Flight School is hosting an open house at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Visitors will get a close-up look at Marshall’s new training aircraft and see the facilities under construction, while learning more about how they can earn a bachelor’s degree and prepare for a career in aviation.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert and the university’s Executive Aviation Specialist Bill Noe , along with Chief Flight Instructor Bryan Branham, will be on hand to meet students and answer questions. A limited number of attendees will be chosen to take a ride in one of the Marshall planes.

Admissions staff will be on hand to provide information about the application process.

The flight school is set to open for the fall 2021 semester. Students will earn a Commercial Pilot: Fixed Wing bachelor of science degree. The ground and flight courses also will lead to a series of FAA certifications, preparing graduates to become commercial pilots of single and multi-engine aircraft.

When in full operation, the Bill Noe Flight School is expected to enroll more than 200 students and produce some 50 commercial pilots annually.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in advance by calling 304-696-5038 or e-mailing aviation@marshall.edu.