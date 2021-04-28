West Virginia State University Recognized For Its Care Of Trees

The National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized West Virginia State University for the eighth consecutive year for its commitment to planting and caring for trees on its campus.

West Virginia State was the first institution in West Virginia to receive the designation of a “Tree Campus” back in 2014. WVSU is one of more than 400 other higher education institutions in the nation that have received the Tree Campus Higher Education award.

“West Virginia State has always been a beautiful campus, and to receive this acknowledgment for our efforts to be good stewards of our trees, and to recognize the important role they play in our landscape, is truly an honor,” said Urban Forestry Extension Agent Liz Moss in a press release.

Moss said she is in the process of establishing a teaching arboretum on campus, which would serve as a space for educating people about proper tree care.

Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

WVSU achieved the title after meeting five standards. They include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and a student service-learning project.

The university will celebrate the honor with a tree planting on its campus on Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

