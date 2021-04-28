Marshall University President Gilbert Will Leave Next Year

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has announced he is leaving the university next year.

In a statement posted to the Marshall University website earlier today, Marshall University president Jerome Gilbert announced will not seek a contract extension and his last day at the university will be July 15, 2022.

Gilbert explained that he was giving 14 months notice to allow the Board of Governors ample time to search for a new president. He cited “a variety of personal and professional reasons” but gave no further details.

Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall in January 2016 after the death of president Steven Kopp in December 2014. Prior to coming to Marshall, the Mississippi native served for nearly six years as provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University among other posts.

“Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege,” Gilbert said in a statement. “I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university.”

Under his direction, the university has rapidly increased its national profile and research funding, and was given the prestigious “R2” research institution designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. He has also overseen the addition of multiple high-demand programs like biomedical engineering, aviation, physician assistant and specialty agriculture, as well as early assurance programs in the health professions.

“Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president,” said Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell. “His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure that we don’t lose any momentum as we search for our next president.”

The board meets tomorrow for its regularly scheduled bimonthly meeting.

