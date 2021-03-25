© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Education
W.Va. House Rejects Bill To Require FAFSA To Graduate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published March 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
House Education Vice Chair Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, was a co-sponsor on HB 2702.
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
House Education Vice Chair Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, was a co-sponsor on HB 2702.

A bill aimed at ensuring high school students fill out the FAFSA prior to graduation has died in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

HB 2702 would have made filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid a requirement to graduate high school in West Virginia.

Opponents of the bill said it would have created an extra burden on students and shouldn’t be mandated to receive a diploma. Those in support said it was an incentive to ensure students find out how much aid they may be eligible to use for higher education.

The bill was rejected 42-56. It was the first piece of legislation in the 2021 session to be rejected on the floor of a full chamber.

Higher education officials reported prior to the start of the legislative session that FAFSA applications in the state were down by 25 percent.

Officials said this was largely due to students being out of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
