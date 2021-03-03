© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

W.Va. Legislature Approves Expanded Charter School Bill, Sends To Governor

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published March 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST
House Education Chair Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, speaks during a House Education Committee meeting on March 2, 2021.
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
House Education Chair Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, speaks during a House Education Committee meeting on March 2, 2021.

A bill much watched by educators that would increase the number of permitted brick-and-mortar public charter schools in West Virginia, as well as establishing virtual charter school options, is now on its way to the governor.

The West Virginia House of Delegates voted 61-31 Wednesday to concur with the changes made by the West Virginia Senate earlier this week.

Despite division on the issue, mostly along party lines, delegates did not debate the bill following its consideration in the Senate.

House Education Chair Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, was the sole delegate to stand and speak to the bill, simply encouraging the body to agree with the Senate’s changes.

HB 2012 expands on West Virginia’s current public charter school law passed two years ago. It allows for up to 10 physical public charter schools to be established in the state by 2023. The bill also allows for the creation of two, statewide virtual public charter schools, as well as one local virtual charter per county.

The bill also creates a new authorizer called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. An authorizer is an entity that has the authority to approve or disapprove a proposed charter school.

The bill also adds some clarification on reasons a charter would be forced to close, such as for misappropriation of funds or for fraud. A charter school can also act as its own Local Education Agency, or LEA, once it has been approved.

West Virginia has not yet approved a charter school.

Tags

EducationCharter SchoolsEducation NewsWest Virginia LegislatureWest Virginia House of DelegatesGovernment
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her B.A. in Communications and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content