Listen: Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week: “Bailout Blues”

This week’s encore episode of Mountain Stage features a pickers paradise, as we’re treated to sets from J2B2, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, plus the GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae, 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band, plus topical singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, and a duo set from Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, who have our Song of the Week.

In their second appearance together on the show, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert perform their original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues, Live on Mountain Stage The acoustic duo performs their song "Bailout Blues" Listen • 3:00

Be sure to join us for this week’s episode on one of these NPR Music stations, and visit our Live Show Schedule and plan your trip to be a part of our radio audience.