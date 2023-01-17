Wilco's Spring Tour Brings Them To Mountain Stage In Athens, Ohio

This Friday, January 20th sees the LP and CD release of Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country, deemed one of the best of 2022 by The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, Stereogum, Aquarium Drunkard, and more.

Today, the band announces its Spring 2023 North American tour in continued support of that album. Wilco will begin with a series of three night residencies in Chicago, Port Chester, NY, and Reyjavík, Iceland, with promise of no repeats in each city. Following those events, the band will visit cities all over the south east not yet visited in support of the album. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets for newly announced shows are on sale this Friday, January 20th at 10am local time.

Wilco will make their fourth appearance on Mountain Stage with a special extended set Sunday April 30 at the Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, OH. Tickets are $25-35, and will be on sale Friday, January 20 at 10a.m. EST. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Other artists scheduled to appear include alt-pop icon Peter Case and roots, blues and folk musician Guy Davis. The innovative Chicago band made their first appearance on Mountain Stage in 1995, with return performances in 1999 and most recently in 2016.

Mountain Stage in Athens is presented by OHIO Live and WOUB Radio– with support from Jackie Os.

This past fall, Wilco announced a surprise pop-up show, which quickly turned into three, at Chicago's Famous Late-Night Honky Tonk, Carol's Pub. Today, the band offers a peek into what a special evening this was in celebration of Cruel Country with film clips of their performances that night of "A Story To Tell," "I Am My Mother," "Cruel Country" and "Falling Apart (Right Now)."

Watch Wilco Perform Live at Carol’s Pub in Chicago

To further honor the physical release of Cruel Country, Wilcoworld Radio returns for its third installment. The robust radio show will stream for free on Wilcoworld.net beginning today through January 24th and will feature 12+ hours of unique programming, including a DJ hour from each band member, rare and unheard recordings of recent live shows, a Cruel Country deep dive with Jeff Tweedy, an audio mezcal tasting, Wilco cover sets curated by WXRT’s Marty Lennertz and Lara Mondae, plus custom commercials, celebrity IDs and more. There will also be a behind-the-scenes conversation on the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, which has earned two GRAMMY nominations for Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.

Wilco Tour Dates

