Girl Scouts Display Projects At State Capitol

For the 60 days of the regular legislative session, organizations from around the state set up displays in the Capitol Rotunda to advocate for their individual causes.

On Monday, West Virginia’s Girl Scouts brought much more than those tasty cookies to the legislature.

The girls from the Black Diamond Council hail from 48 West Virginia counties and are part of a four-state group of Girl Scout troops.

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouting has strived to teach its young members leadership skills and being productive citizens with a passion for ingenuity — both outdoors and indoors.

Black Diamond Council CEO Beth Casey said the girls come to the capitol for two reasons: to see the legislature in action, and let the legislators see what they can accomplish.

“Part of being a Girl Scout is learning to advocate for yourself and using your voice to share your needs,” Casey said. “The second thing is for the legislators to see the amazing things that our Girl Scouts have done. They've showcased some of the trips, they've been on things like robotic competitions and are demonstrating a lot of their community service projects.”

Casey said in 2023, Girl Scouts are still selling cookies, teaching leadership skills and striving to make the world a better place.