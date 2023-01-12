Listen: The Steel Wheels Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, 'Under'

Virginia based modern string band The Steel Wheels returns to Mountain Stage on this week’s encore broadcast, joined by Oakland-based singer and songwriter Miko Marks, Canadian songwriting troubadour Scott Cook, the bluegrass and roots duo of fiddler Tammy Rogers and songwriter, guitarist and singer Thomm Jutz, and the first collective appearance by Eleanor and Bonnie, The Whitmore Sisters. Tune in on one of these NPR Music stations, and check out the playlist for a glimpse at what we’ll hear.

Our Song of the Week is from The Steel Wheels, who brought songs from their latest release, Everyone a Song, Vol. II. This special album is a continuation of the band’s initiative to build new, personal songs from fan-submitted stories. Our Song of the Week is the group’s performance of “Under,” which appeared on their 2019 album, Over The Trees.

The Steel Wheels - "Under," live on Mountain Stage The Steel Wheels perform "Under" on Mountain Stage. The song appears on their 2019 album "Over The Trees."

