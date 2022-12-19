2023: Where Do We Go From Here?

It’s been a year in America with lots of big political news and some very disturbing events. Supreme Court decisions are reshaping the nation’s policies as violence and shootings continue to take lives.
Us & Them host Trey Kay has been traveling around asking people “How’s America doing?” and “Why do you think that?”
Trey spent Election Day in a swing district in Pennsylvania talking with voters about the state of America. Some worry financial strains have made things worse while others say they see good things to come. There’s concern that politics has become just another sporting event, where all that matters is the winner.
But politics can also help shape the policies that lead to the American dream, so how do we come together and collectively do the right thing for the future?
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.
