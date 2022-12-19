© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

2023: Where Do We Go From Here?

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Todd MelbyMatthew Hancock
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST
UT 2023 WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE.png
2023: Where Do We Go From Here?

It’s been a year in America with lots of big political news and some very disturbing events. Supreme Court decisions are reshaping the nation’s policies as violence and shootings continue to take lives.

Us & Them host Trey Kay has been traveling around asking people “How’s America doing?” and “Why do you think that?”

Trey spent Election Day in a swing district in Pennsylvania talking with voters about the state of America. Some worry financial strains have made things worse while others say they see good things to come. There’s concern that politics has become just another sporting event, where all that matters is the winner.

But politics can also help shape the policies that lead to the American dream, so how do we come together and collectively do the right thing for the future?

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and the CRC Foundation.

Subscribe to Us & Them on Apple Podcasts, NPR One, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and beyond.

Trey Kay outside of a polling place in Luzerne, County, PA on Election Day on November 8, 2022.
Trey Kay
/
Us & Them host Trey Kay outside of a polling place in Luzerne, County, PA on Election Day on November 8, 2022.
David Greenberg
David Greenberg
/
David Greenberg is a professor of History and of Journalism & Media Studies at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ and a frequent commentator in the national news media on contemporary politics and public affairs. He specializes in American political and cultural history. His most recent book, Republic of Spin: An Inside History of the American Presidency (W.W. Norton, 2016) examines the rise of the White House spin machine, from the Progressive Era to the present day, and the debates that Americans have waged over its implications for democracy.
Lisa Pruitt
Lisa R. Pruitt is a law professor at University California Davis. There, she works in the Center for Policy and Inequality Research with a specialty in rural issues. She has a lot to say about America’s urban-rural divide.
Henry Cisneros
Henry Cisneros served in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Before that, the San Antonio native was a city council member and mayor of that Texas city. These days, Cisneros serves on the board of the Bipartisan Policy Center — a think tank dedicated to looking for “the best ideas from both parties.”

Tags
Arts & Culture Us & ThemHenry CisnerosBipartisan Policy CenterDavid GreenbergMidterm Election
Trey Kay
Host of Us & Them/Independent Producer, tkay@wvpublic.org, @Trey_Kay
See stories by Trey Kay
Todd Melby
See stories by Todd Melby
Matthew Hancock
See stories by Matthew Hancock
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content