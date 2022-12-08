© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: The War And Treaty Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week - "Lover's Game"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 8, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
The War & Treaty live on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
The War And Treaty perform on Mountain Stage during this week's broadcast, starting Dec. 9, 2022.

This week’s broadcast features the powerful soul-rock of The War And Treaty, 2022 Americana Music Association’s Duo/Group of the Year. Michael and Tanya bring along their elite band and songs from their new EPBlank Page.

We also hear a rousing performance from The Nth Power, an all-star trio of musicians who came together in New Orleans that includes female powerhouse Nikki Glaspie on drums and vocals, bassist Nate Edgar, and singer and guitarist Nick Cassarino. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s horn-laden rockers The Commonheart make their Mountain Stage debut, and we’ll also hear live performances from violinist and songwriter Deni Bonet and some endearing indie-pop from The A’s.

They’re all in live performance with our guest host Larry Groce starting Friday Dec. 9 on on these stations.

Our Song of the Week is The War And Treaty’s “Lover’s Game,” a soulful rocker with a retro style that brings to mind the glory days of Ike & Tina Turner. Hear the song below, and be sure to join us for the broadcast to hear the band’s entire set.

The War And Treaty-Lover's Game, live on Mountain Stage
The War And Treaty on Mountain Stage

Click here to see the playlist and be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you can make plans to be a part of our live radio audience in person.

The Nth Power on Mountain Stage
1 of 5  — The Nth Power_Chris Morris (7)x.jpg
The Nth Power performing on Mountain Stage. Hear the show starting Dec. 9 on our NPR affiliates.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
The A's live on Mountain Stage
2 of 5  — The A's_Chris Morris (10)x.jpg
Amelia Meath and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig comprise The A's, who make their first appearance on Mountain Stage on this week's broadcast.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
The Commonheart performing on Mountain Stage
3 of 5  — The Commonheart_Chris Morris (3)x.jpg
Pittsburgh based band The Commonheart appear on Mountain Stage during this week's broadcast, starting Dec. 9, 2022.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
The War & Treaty live on Mountain Stage in 2022.
4 of 5  — The War & Treaty_Chris Morris (22)x.jpg
The War And Treaty perform on Mountain Stage during this week's broadcast, starting Dec. 9, 2022.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage
Deni Bonet live on Mountain Stage, 2022
5 of 5  — Deni Bonet_Chris Morris (8)x.jpg
Violinist Deni Bonet performs on Mountain Stage, 2022.
Chris Morris / Mountain Stage

