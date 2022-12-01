© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture

Morgantown To Host National Diving Championship

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
Mylan Park Aquatic Center.jpg
Courtesy of Mylan Park
The diving platforms and pool inside the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The USA Diving Winter National Championships are coming to Morgantown this month, attracting the best springboard and platform divers from around the country.

USA Diving is recognized by the United States Olympic Committee as the governing body of the sport in the country. The more than 100 athletes will compete in one meter, three meter and 10 meter competitions.

Officials like Lee Michaud, USA Diving president, gathered during a roundtable Thursday to talk about the importance of a national event coming to Morgantown.

“We’ve got eight Olympians, we’ve got several world champions, we’ve got people who are up-and-comers and people who have already arrived and they’re coming here to show off what they’ve been training for,” Michaud said.

Susan Riddle, president and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Country, also touted the importance of the event for locals and tourists during the roundtable meeting.

“This is really an opportunity for something that West Virginians don't get to see every day,” Riddle said. “We are a big sports town. But this is kind of a niche that we've had the opportunity to have the ability to showcase.”

The event is set for Dec. 14-18 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

Information and tickets are available online.

Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-449-4653
