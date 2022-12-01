© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, Mountain Stage artistic director and co-founder Larry Groce handpicks the Song of The Week from the two-hour broadcast. An excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Listen: Paul Kelly Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week from 2017

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Paul Kelly, 2017
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage

This week’s archive special was recorded in October of 2017 at The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.Va. We’ll hear performances from mainstay alt-rockers Drive-By Truckers, who brought songs from their politically charged release of the period, American Band. One of Australia’s preeminent songwriters Paul Kelly returns to Mountain Stage for the sixth time, with songs from his album Life is Fine. Plus we hear an intimate set from Jessica Lea Mayfield, the impassioned vocals and songs of James Maddock, plus Swedish indie-rocker Daniel Norgren. They’re all in live performance on this week’s Archive Special episode of Mountain Stage, heard on these stations starting Friday, Dec. 1.

It's been said that Paul Kelly’s songs “dig deep into Australia: how it feels, looks, tastes, sounds.” Our Song of the Week, "Rising Moon" from his 2017 performance on Mountain Stage, exemplifies Kelly’s powerful ways with melody and showcases the accompanying vocals of Vika and Linda Bull.

Paul Kelly-Rising Moon, live on Mountain Stage (2017)
Paul Kelly performs his song "Rising Moon" on Mountain Stage in 2017.
Paul Kelly, 2017 (2)

In addition to three recent themed compilations of his catalog, Kelly's latest, Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train, is a 22-song double album that ranges from rousing rock songs to traditional hymns and carols and an Irish folk ballad set on Christmas morning.

Hear Kelly’s whole set plus performances by Drive-By Truckers, Jessica Lea Mayfield, James Maddock and Daniel Norgren, on this week’s archive special of Mountain Stage on these NPR stations.

Drive-By Truckers, 2017
Drive-By Truckers, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017
Jessica Lea Mayfield - 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
Daniel Norgren, 2017
Daniel Norgren, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
James Maddock, 2017
James Maddock, 2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage
Finale song - 10-8-2017
Finale song - 10-8-2017
Brian Blauser / Mountain Stage

Arts & Culture Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris
