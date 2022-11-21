Reimagining A Region

Imagining the future is at the core of this episode of Us & Them.
Earlier this fall, we held a day-long workshop to hear ideas and talk about what can make the future a reality. The Civic Imagination Project based at the University of Southern California works with cities across the country to get residents thinking about new directions and possibilities for their communities.
We invited people from the Upper Kanawha Valley in West Virginia with a range of backgrounds and experiences to discuss their hard-hit economy and consider fresh approaches and alternatives. Considering the future can offer people some control about what’s ahead and as the conversation develops, there can be inspiration for more citizens to get involved.
In this episode, we learn that many things are possible if we can just imagine them.
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the CRC Foundation and the Daywood Foundation.
