For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar Have the Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published November 10, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST
Slide guitarist Sonny Landreth and dobro master Cindy Cashdollar perform a duo set as part of the 1,000th Episode of Mountain Stage, airing this week on our NPR Music stations.

This week marks the broadcast of our landmark 1,000th episode of Mountain Stage, and our musical guests are worthy of such a momentous occasion. Slide-guitar master Sonny Landreth and legend of the dobro and lap steel Cindy Cashdollar perform a fiery duo set that should be heard to be believed.

We also welcome back Oklahoma’s Parker Millsap and his band, the venerable Lucy Kaplansky, plus emerging songwriter Caleb Caudle and some witty indie-pop from The Paranoid Style.

Join us on these stations starting Friday, Nov. 11 to hear the entire show.

Our Song of the Week comes from Landreth and Cashdollar, who slide their way through “Prodigal Son,” the title track to Landreth’s 2004 album of the same name.

Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar-Prodigal Son live on Mountain Stage
Recorded on Episode 1,000 of Mountain Stage, 10/9/2022
Culture Center Theater - 2022

Hear the entire set from Landreth & Cashdollar, plus Parker Millsap and his band, thoughtful and poignant songwriter Lucy Kaplansky, plus emerging songsmith Caleb Caudle and some witty indie-pop from The Paranoid Style. They’re all in live performance on this week’s episode of Mountain Stage, heard on these stations starting Friday.

Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
