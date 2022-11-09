Us & Them: Post-Roe Mountain State

There’s a lot of energy and movement on abortion policy and law this fall. Some states have defined their position with five states offering ballot measures to protect or further restrict access to abortion.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, plenty of people feel like one side has won...and the other has lost. But how is this power shift playing out for people on the front line of the issue? How are individuals and groups facing what comes next in this post-Roe world?

In this episode of Us & Them, two West Virginia women, an abortion rights advocate and an abortion-rights opponent, outline their perspectives on where we are in this moment and what’s ahead.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Greater Kanawha Valley Fund, the CRC Foundation and the Daywood Foundation.

Emily Womeldorff, Advocacy Campaigns Director for Planned Parenthood Vote South Atlantic, speaking at the "Bans Off Our Bodies Rally" in front the Monongalia County Courthouse in October 2021.