Listen: Sophie B. Hawkins Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week’s Mountain Stage features a breadth of musical styles, all presented in the exciting format of live performance. Multi-faceted musician, singer and songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, known for her hit songs in the 1990s, appears on the show for the first time, accompanied by her musical director Seth Glier, and the Mountain Stage Band. In addition, we have a set from Canadian soul-pop songwriter Ahi, an innovative set of acoustic and electric instrumentation from Portland’s Kiltro, the piano-driven songs of The Claudettes, and the cinematic roots music from Anthony D’Amato.

Hear the show on these stations starting Friday November 4

Hawkins’ appearance on Mountain Stage helped mark the 30th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails. That record includes the major hit “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover, and would earn her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. Our Song of the Week, “You Are My Balloon,” is a song inspired by her children and this performance features Hawkins’ musical director Seth Glier- himself a previous guest on Mountain Stage- on piano.

