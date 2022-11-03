© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Sophie B. Hawkins Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published November 3, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Sophie B Hawkins, Mountain Stage 2022
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Multi-faceted singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins appears on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting November 4.

This week’s Mountain Stage features a breadth of musical styles, all presented in the exciting format of live performance. Multi-faceted musician, singer and songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, known for her hit songs in the 1990s, appears on the show for the first time, accompanied by her musical director Seth Glier, and the Mountain Stage Band. In addition, we have a set from Canadian soul-pop songwriter Ahi, an innovative set of acoustic and electric instrumentation from Portland’s Kiltro, the piano-driven songs of The Claudettes, and the cinematic roots music from Anthony D’Amato.

Hear the show on these stations starting Friday November 4, and look for our podcast in a couple of weeks.

Sophie B. Hawkins- "You Are My Balloon," Live on Mountain Stage

Hawkins’ appearance on Mountain Stage helped mark the 30th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails. That record includes the major hit “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover, and would earn her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. Our Song of the Week, “You Are My Balloon,” is a song inspired by her children and this performance features Hawkins’ musical director Seth Glier- himself a previous guest on Mountain Stage- on piano.

Tune in to these stations starting this weekend to hear the entire show, and be sure to sign up for our email newsletter and browse our Upcoming Live Shows to plan your trip to be a part of our radio audience.

AHI on Mountain Stage
1 of 4  — AHI on Mountain Stage
Canadian roots-pop artist Ahi performing on Mountain Stage. Hear the episode starting Nov. 4, 2022.
Chris Morris
Anthony D'Amato
2 of 4  — Anthony D'Amato_by Chris Morris (1).JPG
Anthony D'Amato and his band performing on Mountain Stage.
Chris Morris
Kiltro_by Chris Morris (4).JPG
3 of 4  — Kiltro_by Chris Morris (4).JPG
Kiltro performing on Mountain Stage. Hear their set starting November 4 on our NPR Music affiliates.
Chris Morris
The Claudettes_by Chris Morris (3).JPG
4 of 4  — The Claudettes_by Chris Morris (3).JPG
The Claudettes' vocalist Berit Ulseth and guitarist Zach Verdoorn, performing on Mountain Stage.
Chris Morris

Tags
Arts & Culture Mountain Stage Song of the Week
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content