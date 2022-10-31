© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Donate
Arts & Culture

Dan Kehde: A Tale of Haunting

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jim Lange
Published October 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
Spooky house in Frost, WV.
Al Peery
/
https://www.peeryphoto.com Architecture/Cityscapes

Every Halloween season, I out roll classic films such as Night of the Living Dead, The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and others.

The newest tradition is now the third annual collection of ghostly tales from my fellow West Virginians.

Dan_Kehde_headshot.jpg
Dan Kehde
/
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company
Author, playwright and director of CYAC, Dan Kehde.

Dan Kehde, Charleston author and playwright, submits his third ghostly tale of his childhood haunting. His work is superb.

Note: this is the original submitted story. It is slightly longer than what aired in West Virginia Morning.

