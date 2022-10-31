Dan Kehde: A Tale of Haunting

Every Halloween season, I out roll classic films such as Night of the Living Dead, The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and others.

The newest tradition is now the third annual collection of ghostly tales from my fellow West Virginians.

Dan Kehde / The Contemporary Youth Arts Company Author, playwright and director of CYAC, Dan Kehde.

Dan Kehde, Charleston author and playwright, submits his third ghostly tale of his childhood haunting. His work is superb.

Note: this is the original submitted story. It is slightly longer than what aired in West Virginia Morning.