Please Pass The Politics

It’s time for our Us & Them dinner party crew to share a meal in person!

This remarkable group of people has been meeting for two years, virtually, to talk across their social and political divides. There’s a lot they disagree on and there are moments of awkward concern at the table as they navigate that space.

In this new episode, we’re together to talk and listen and try to understand a little more about each other. Our guests agree that sharing food and views enhances a sense of comradery and helps us really see each other. This Us & Them dinner party episode offers respectful talk across the table.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the CRC Foundation and the Daywood Foundation.

