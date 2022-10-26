© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture
Us & Them Logo
Us & Them
Peabody Award-winner Trey Kay brings us stories exploring all sides of the cultural issues that too often divide us.

Please Pass The Politics

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Trey Kay,
Emily Haavik
Published October 26, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT
Please Pass The Politics
Trey Kay sharing a meal with the Us & Them "Dinner Party Crew."

It’s time for our Us & Them dinner party crew to share a meal in person!

This remarkable group of people has been meeting for two years, virtually, to talk across their social and political divides. There’s a lot they disagree on and there are moments of awkward concern at the table as they navigate that space.

In this new episode, we’re together to talk and listen and try to understand a little more about each other. Our guests agree that sharing food and views enhances a sense of comradery and helps us really see each other. This Us & Them dinner party episode offers respectful talk across the table.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the CRC Foundation and the Daywood Foundation.

Us & Them Dinner Party Crew
Trey Kay with the Us & Them Dinner Party Crew: Felicia Bush, Anne Cavalier, Karen Cross and Jay Gould.

Arts & Culture Us & ThemRoe v. WadeDonald TrumpContested 2020 ElectionAbortionJanuary 6
