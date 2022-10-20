© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

Hinton Railroad Days Festival Gears Up For The Weekend

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published October 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
2019hinton-grill-street-nick-benson.jpeg
Nick Benson
/
A food vendor cooks during Hinton’s 2019 Railroad Days Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to make their way to Summers County in southern West Virginia for the Hinton Railroad Days Festival this weekend.

The four day festival coincides with daily train rides from Huntington to Hinton on the Autumn Colors Express. The trip offers scenic views of the fall colors of the New River Gorge. All four trips are sold out after two years without making the trips because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event also features live music on two stages, food and local vendors. Music acts include Randy Gilkey, the Lincoln County Cloggers, and the Parachute Brigade.

There will also be a public lecture about the settlement of Summers and Monroe Counties at the McCreery Conference and Event Center on Friday afternoon.

The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is Thursday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Jessica Lilly
Southern W.Va. Bureau Chief, Reporter/Producer, jlilly@wvpublic.org, 304-384-5981, @JessicaYLilly
