Public Invited To Tour Historic Coal Company Store

The public is invited to tour the Itmann Company store in Wyoming County this weekend. The historic building has been on the market for years after a former politician and Wyoming County native purchased the structure.

The building was coal mine owner Isaac T. Mann’s office and employee hub about 100 years ago. The building was designed by renowned architect Alex B. Mahood and is known for the striking stonework, and rotunda. The building was built from stones hand carved from locally sourced stones.

Despite a few reports of plans to renovate and restore it the building has been vacant and is slowly becoming more dilapidated.

The Wyoming County Historical Society and Foxfire Realty, the company representing the owner, Billy Wayne Bailey, are hosting the event.

Anyone who has an account of the community and company store’s history, is invited to share their stories during the event.

President of the Historical Society, Jim Cook, will produce portraits of folks who share their stories about the store during the event.

The open house begins Saturday Oct. 15. At 10 am. Historians will speak at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 pm.

The building is currently on the market for $499,000. Courthouse officials say the deed shows it was last purchased for $25,000.