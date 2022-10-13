© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Arts & Culture

W.Va. Students Invited To Enter Ornament Competition

By Associated Press
Published October 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
2020 Christmas Ornament WV.jpg
WV Governor's Office
The 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament made by Huntington artist Cassie Mace. Similar to the adult competition, the First Lady Student Ornament Competition allows K-12 students in the state to compete.

West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall.

First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.

Students are asked to create a “Nutcracker”-themed ornament for a tree to be displayed at the Culture Center in Charleston during the holidays, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice's office.

There will be four divisions according to grade, and a winning class will be chosen from each division. The winning ornaments will be donated in January to the West Virginia State Museum. The four winning classes will receive a gift card to help buy supplies for their class.

The ornaments and Christmas tree will be unveiled in early December in conjunction with Joyful Night.

Entries may be mailed to Elizabeth Yeager, Department of Arts, Culture and History, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305. Include phone number, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class.

The ornaments must be received by Nov. 18.

