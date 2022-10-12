Bridge Day Returns This Saturday In Fayetteville

This weekend marks a return of the unique Bridge Day event following a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. It is also the first time the event is being held since the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

While “Into the Gorge'' tickets have sold out, the event promises to entertain as base jumpers and rappelers from all over the world leap 800 feet from the bridge into the New River Gorge.

About 200 vendors will showcase their wares on the road approaching the bridge.

To accommodate jumpers, U.S. Route 19 will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday night, “Taste of Bridge Day” will be held at Adventures on the Gorge.

Bridge Day starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

A Chili Cookoff is planned in downtown Fayetteville immediately after the Bridge Day event which starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.