Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Logo, 2021
Mountain Stage
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 280 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Dustbowl Revival Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Dustbowl Revival
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage

Our new fall season of Mountain Stage continues this week with live performances from mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival, plus Canadian folk duo Fortunate Ones, storyteller and songsmith Cary Morin, blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker, and Ireland’s Susan O’Neill. Join us this week on our NPR Music affiliates to hear the entire show.

Los Angeles-based mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival made their first appearance on Mountain Stage, bringing along songs from throughout their career, including our Song of the Week, “Let It Go.” The track originally appeared on the band's 2020 album Is It You, Is It Me.

Dustbowl Revival - Let It Go, on Mountain Stage
Dustbowl Revival on Mountain Stage

Click here for the playlist and be sure to join us on one of these NPR Music stations starting this Friday, Oct. 7.

Sign up for our email newsletter for updates about our live shows, and be sure to check out our podcast page to hear something you may have missed.

Susan O'Neill©AmosPerrine63.jpg
1 of 6  — Susan O'Neill, with Bob Thompson, on Mountain Stage.
Amos Perrine
DustBowlRevival©AmosPerrine25.jpg
2 of 6  — Dustbowl Revival, live on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Cary Morin on Mountain Stage
3 of 6  — Cary Morin on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Fortunate Ones©AmosPerrine81.jpg
4 of 6  — Fortunate Ones, live on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Seth Walker©AmosPerrine72.jpg
5 of 6  — Seth Walker on Mountain Stage, 2022.
Amos Perrine
Finale_Misc ©AmosPerrine09.jpg
6 of 6  — Finale Song
Amos Perrine

Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
