Ceremony In Raleigh County Honors ‘Little Jimmy’ Dickens 

Family of the late country music legend and Raleigh County native, “Little Jimmy” Dickens, will honor his memory this weekend.

Born in Raleigh County in 1920, Dickens became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1948 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1983.

Some of his widely recognized songs include "Country Boy," “We Could,” “A-Sleeping at the Foot of the Bed,” "I'm Little but I'm Loud,” "Take an Old Cold Tater (And Wait),” ‘The Violet and the Rose,” and " May the Bird of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose.”

The West Virginia native is credited with beginning the rhinestone-studded fashion trend in live country music. The musician became known as the king of novelty songs. Earlier this year, Dickens’s legacy joined the West Virginia's Highway Historical Marker Program . The program honors the state’s history along highways with white signs with black lettering. Dickens died in 2015. At that time, he was the longest living member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Family and friends will gather in Bolt close to the marker that displays the significance of “Little Jimmy” Dickens’s impact on country music. The family descendants will host a ceremony in the parking lot of the Bolt Church of God on Sunday.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. For more information contact Sherrie Hunter by calling 304-573-5194 or e-mail shunter3254@gmail.com